LSU's Will Wade Says This One Area Will Be "Game Changing" for Tigers in 2021

The last few years, LSU basketball has operated as a team based more on finesse and skill than athleticism, physicality and length. At times prior to this year it's frustrated coach Will Wade how this team has looked, particularly on the defensive end with some of the size limitations past rosters have had.

But there's one area this year that Wade and the coaching staff were able to capitalize that's escaped them in recent recruiting cycles. They were able to bring in a traditional big man in Efton Reid. The 7-foot-1 Branson, Missouri native is what Wade likes to call a "game changer" for this 2021 roster that has plenty of defensive versatility.

"The reality is we've missed at the end of the recruiting period for two straight years on big kids like Efton," Wade said. "When you get him it changes everything, he's just a game changer. Other pieces, the other players are all really good players but we've been playing with small fives and there's just a ceiling on how good you can be with those type guys."

Reid was extremely impressive in his debut, pouring in 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, showing great touch around the rim and grabbing six rebounds as well. Though it wasn't shown in the season opener, Reid has a smooth shooting stroke and perhaps most importantly, is a very smart defensive player around the rim, affecting multiple shots in the paint against ULM.

Wade said the identity and results of this team on defense will be much improved because the roster he's brought in is more catered to defensive minded talent.

"We're gonna be better defensively because we've got better individual defenders," Wade said. "Days brings a different mindset, Xavier brings a different mindset. Efton's just so smooth. We have to play to our strengths and our strengths are athleticism, height, length. It's a little bit different because our strengths in the past have been a little bit more skill."

The ball will be touching a lot of hands this season and instead of having just two or three players pop, the hope is to see everyone on the floor have a taste of success. It's different than what the last few years have been like for this program, which to Wade's credit found ways to win a ton of games.

But this style of play gets back to his roots as a basketball coach and having some of that length and athleticism missing from past teams will allow LSU to be much more versatile with its defensive coverages and how it operates on offense.

"At the end of the day I don't care what we look like as long as we win," Wade said. "I can coach a bunch of different ways, I can figure it out. At places like LSU you gotta get the best players you can and fit a system around what they can do and this year's no different."