Defensive Intensity Fuels Second Half Dominance in LSU's 84-59 Win Over Texas State

An old cliche in basketball is that defense fuels offense and that's exactly what the Tigers needed and received in a 84-59 non-conference win over Texas State.

Behind active hands and all around effort on defense, LSU (2-0) was able to fuel a dominant second half performance with nearly every player having a hand in the win.

"Great win, second half we were tremendous," Will Wade said. "We got great athletes and when you press and play hard for 40 minutes it just kind of wears teams down.

Heading into the game, the issue that kept Wade up at night was finding ways to score on a Texas State team that has a history of being one of the best in the Sun Belt. In two games this season, the Bobcats had surrendered a total of 26 points in the paint, making hitting on jump shots a major area of focus.

However it was the outside shooting that hurt the Tigers early as the purple and gold were able to force the issue in the paint and score 34 points in the paint for the game. Freshman Alex Fudge led the intensity early, dropping all 12 of his points in the first half to keep the Tigers in the game.

After getting his feet wet in the season opener, Fudge looked much more comfortable in game No. 2 and was a difference maker for the Tigers.

The first half can best be defined as a game of runs as the Tigers and Bobcats went back and forth with eight turnovers leading to 10 points off those turnovers. As far as the half court defense was concerned, LSU was flying all over the place and contesting most shots.

But Texas State was able to hit on 6-of-12 first half triples but none for the rest of the game, leading to a 37-32 halftime advantage. It was good defense but better shot making as the Bobcats shot 50% from the field in the first 20 minutes while LSU shot 44%. The intense defense from LSU carried into the second period and was a driving force to the Tigers ultimately retaking the lead.

Igniting the PMAC crowd with a few steals and shot clock violations only heightened the intensity in the halfcourt. One of the highlights of the game was a block by transfer Tari Eason that led to a breakaway layup for freshman Brandon Murray to put the Tigers up 43-41 with 15:18 remaining. Murray would drop all 14 of his points in the second half while transfer Tari Eason dropped 17 points and 10 rebounds.

That play would ignite an 8-2 run, including back-to-back threes for Murray and Eric Gaines, but that was fueled by great halfcourt defense and active hands. LSU would force 13 blocks and steals that led to transition points, as well as four shot clock violations that further pushed momentum to the Tigers.

"In the first half were kind of lackadaisical, we came back and regrouped and the front line guys had to be more aggressive," Days said. "That turned to our offense and stretched our lead so coming out aggressive really helped us."

What was perhaps just as impressive is the effort the team gave down two of its best players in Xavier Pinson and Efton Reid, who battled foul trouble for much of the evening. LSU would outscore Texas State 52-22 in the final 20 minutes, forcing nine turnovers and shooting lights out from the field at 63%.

"Coach has told us coming off the bench to play hard and make an impact," Fudge said. "We just needed to play hard impact the game any kind of way we could."

Up next for the purple and gold is a home matchup with Liberty on Nov. 15.