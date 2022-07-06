LSU Women's Basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule Released

Mulkey and the Tigers with challenging road schedule, headlined by an away game at South Carolina

Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers found out their 2022-23 SEC schedule after the conference announced the league slate Wednesday morning.

The Tigers will have a home-away series with both Arkansas and Vanderbilt. In addition to those two home games, LSU will also square off against Texas A&M as their permanent home game.

LSU will have single-home contests against Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee in the PMAC. On the road, LSU will face Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina.

Mulkey and her squad will have quite the test on the road this season, headlined by an away game at reigning national champion South Carolina. Other key away games with electric atmospheres include Kentucky, Florida and Alabama.

The SEC will announce times, dates and television information on a later date.

Mulkey enters her second season in Death Valley with quite the freshly assembled roster. The transfer portal was this program's best friend, reeling in the No. 1 portal player in Maryland’s Angel Reese.

The Tigers were also able to land the top JUCO prospect in the country while adding a number of top-ranked high school prospects. It’s clear Mulkey’s vision here. Bringing in established veterans to hold it down while signing talented youngsters for the long haul, this program is in good hands for quite some time with Mulkey at the helm.

Expectations remain high going into Year 2. After the Tigers best season in 14 years, going 26-6 with Mulkey taking home AP Coach of the Year honors, the sky’s the limit for this squad.