LSU Women's Basketball Adapting to Growing Pains Under First Year Coach Kim Mulkey

The Kim Mulkey era is officially underway for the LSU Tigers. Starting off the season 2-1, it isn’t quite what Coach Mulkey would like, but she’s prepared to continue working out the growing pains.

After the Tigers 29-point victory over the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, she expressed how much room for improvement this team has. Still working out the game plan and getting this rotation figured out, it’s a given there will be some kinks.

"Thank y'all for being here and thank you for staying," Mulkey said. "If I had paid to watch that in the first quarter I'd have left.That was some bad basketball, OK? But, nonetheless, we're going to keep grinding and we're going to build our program, and hopefully one day we'll be much better than that."

It’s clear the Tigers have tremendous size in the post, a key piece to the show Coach Mulkey runs, but the guard play of this LSU team is eye-opening. Preseason All-SEC selection Khayla Pointer has been flat out magnificent to start off the season.

Pointer, the leader of this team, understands her role on this squad and is prepared to do anything in her power to achieve what they’re capable of. In the season opener, Pointer recorded a triple-double and put the entire country on notice.

Though Thursday night the Tigers were led by forward Awa Trasi, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds, just being everywhere on the floor. With Pointer having an off-night, Trasi displayed her versatility, working both inside and out after recently being moved to the post.

"I moved her to the post when Alexis Morris got eligible last week and she's been in the gym on her own," Mulkey said of Trasi. "She was big for us tonight. My two bigs were not as effective as my two smaller posts, so that's why I played them a lot.”

Mulkey harped on the physicality in the Cajundome Thursday night where LSU’s physical nature separated themselves from UL, but Coach Mulkey wanted more.

"Where I've been, honey, that's not physical," she said. "Where we want to go, that's not physical. I don't know that us being physical was any different than how we play. If it's a foul, call a foul."

This rotation goes deeper than most college rosters. The ability to play nine, even 10 players and still get production is rare. It makes opposing teams reconsider their game plan and be unprepared for what’s to come.

Getting big-time minutes from reserves Trasi and Ryann Payne, it was the spark this Tigers team needed. The bench production of Mulkey’s group is something that is going to give them the chance to be so successful.

"We're kind of a team where it's going to be kind of hard to do a scouting report on us,” Mulkey said. “I doubt either one of those kids were probably in the scouting report as being one of the offensive players for LSU, but they [Trasi and Payne] did their job tonight and thank goodness they did.”

While Mulkey and this group continue to get accustom to one another on the floor, this Tigers group is sure to be special come SEC play. Mulkey’s presence in the locker room is like no other, putting this team in position to win no matter the opponent.