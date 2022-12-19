LSU's Angel Reese Named ESPN National Player of the Week

LSU’s Angel Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break.

Reese had three more double-doubles against Lamar, Montana State and Oregon State. She has recorded a double-double in every one of LSU’s 12 games this season and is now tied with Sylvia Fowles for the fifth most double-doubles in a season by a Tiger as Fowles had 12 total during the 2004-05 season.

Reese’s 12-straight double-doubles is the longest streak by a Tiger since Fowles had 19 in a row during the 2006-07 season.

The Baltimore, Maryland native who is in her first season at LSU began her week with a stat line basketball has not seen in at least the past 20 seasons.

In LSU’s Wednesday win over Lamar, Reese became the first NBA, WNBA or Division I men’s or women’s player in the past 20 years with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals and shoot over 80-percent in a single game. With 32 points in the performance, Reese set a career-high.

LSU then made the journey to Maui and in her first game on the island against Montana State, Reese scored 30 and grabbed 13 rebounds. With 32 against Lamar and 30 against MSU, Reese became the first LSU player since Elaine Powell in the 1995-96 season with consecutive 30+ point games.

To cap off the week, Reese recorded the 20th 20/20 game in LSU history with 25 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Reese joined Maree Jackson (12 20/20 games), Fowles (4), Julie Gross (2) and Cornelia Gayden (1) as the fifth Tiger in the 20/20 club. It was LSU’s first 20/20 since Fowles had 24 and 20 against Tennessee in the 2008 Final Four.

Also during Sunday’s game, Reese surpassed 1,000 career points.