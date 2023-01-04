LSU's Comeback Falls Short to Kentucky in 74-71 Loss

LSU proved their “bend don’t break” mentality against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday in Lexington before ultimately coming up short 74-71 against John Calipari’s group.

The Wildcats, led by reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, took over in the second half after pulling away in the final 10 minutes, but a fierce LSU comeback in the final two minutes made things interesting.

For LSU, head coach Matt McMahon’s group proved they can hang with the best programs in the country, but a cold spell in the middle of the second half plagued them to close things out.

Here are the quick hits from Tuesday’s loss:

Oscar Tshiebwe’s Inside Presence

Coming into the matchup against Kentucky, it was understood the Tigers would have a tough time containing Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year returned to Kentucky looking to polish his game even more, putting it all together against LSU.

The dominant big man ended the night with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 16 rebounds. It was a masterclass performance for Tshiebwe with LSU having no answers for him.

The Tigers switched to a zone defense for most of the second half, but ultimately were unable to put it all together to slow him down. Pairing his soft hands with elite-level footwork is a recipe for success where Tshiebwe got it done for the Wildcats.

KJ Williams Continues to Dominate

What’s there not to like from Williams? Night in and night out he’s been the Tigers’ best player, delivering another exceptional performance in Lexington on Tuesday.

Despite coming up short, it’s clear the Tigers have an SEC Player of the Year caliber player after 14 games.

It’s been a small sample size in conference play, but Williams has it all. Hovering around the 50% mark from three-point range on the season, he put on another shooting display against the Wildcats, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep.

His partner in crime, Adam Miller, took a step in the right direction on Tuesday. It’s been a tough last few games for Miller struggling to get his smooth jumper to fall, but he certainly showed promise against Kentucky, finishing with 15 points with five threes.

Tigers Must Protect the Paint

In order to see success for the long haul, it’ll ultimately come down to the Tigers controlling opposing teams’ inside presence. On Tuesday, it was a struggle against one of the best in the country, but as conference play ramps up, it’ll continue to be something LSU needs to find a solution for.

With depth in the frontcourt, McMahon has the bodies to compete, but it’ll be a piece of this team that must be resolved to hang come late February.

Derek Fountain and KJ Williams provide a one-two punch inside, and factor in the potential of Jalen Reed and Shawn Philips, the talent is there.

On Tuesday, it was a struggle, but the Tigers proved once again they have all the tools to compete with the big boys in the SEC. A roster that may not have the star studded talent like Arkansas and Kentucky, the Tigers are going to be a force this season.

Final Thoughts

LSU’s showdown against Kentucky on Tuesday was another eye-opening performance by this squad. After knocking off No. 9 Arkansas last week and competing until the buzzer against the Wildcats, the Tigers have something special led by KJ Williams.

As Derek Fountain continues refining his game and Adam Miller’s jumper gets back on track, look for LSU to be a force in SEC play. When many counted them out, McMahon has this group poised through their first 14 games of the season.

LSU will be back in action on Saturday at Texas A&M.