NCAA Cancels All Remaining Winter and Spring Championships

In a shocking, unprecedented move the likes of which have never been seen nor likely to be seen again, the NCAA has canceled all remaining spring and winter championships.

For clarification, that means the NCAA tournaments for men's and women's basketball, the College World Series in baseball and softball as well as gymnastics and track and field are canceled for the remainder of the academic calendar year.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

One of the big questions that will have to be answered in the coming weeks is if the athletes that will be affected by this will be given an extra year of eligibility.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show that he was 'surprised' to learn of these new developments.

"I’m surprised we’ve made a decision in March not to hold baseball and softball events in June. I’d love to know what went into those decisions," Sankey said.

For LSU, this is a crushing blow for all seniors including Skylar Mays, who finishes his career as the only player in the program's history to record 1,600 points, dish 300 assists, grab 400 rebounds and swipe 200 steals.

Players from all affected sports are already starting to post their reactions.

