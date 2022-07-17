Skip to main content

Miami Heat Ink Deal With Former Tiger, Waive Another

LSU sharpshooter Darius Days made the most of his Summer League opportunity, earning contract

Former LSU forward Darius Days took advantage of his opportunity to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, inking a two-way contract with the Miami Heat Saturday.

Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games with the San Antonio Spurs, earning a roster spot for training camp with the Heat. After going undrafted in June’s NBA Draft, Days proved to teams he is more than capable of competing at the next level.

Shooting 55.6% from the field and hitting on 37.5% of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc in Summer League, he ultimately became hot on the two-way market before signing a deal with the Heat.

While Days now earns the chance to compete in Miami’s training camp, his former teammate Javonte Smart will not. Smart was waived by the Heat after Summer League, now exploring options elsewhere.

Smart averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Las Vegas, but shot 31.3% from the field and 18.5% from 3-point range, unable to get into a rhythm offensively.

Days joins a long list of LSU Tigers in the NBA, looking to earn a roster spot after training camp with a Miami Heat team who routinely finishes at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

