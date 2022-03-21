Skip to main content

LSU's Kim Mulkey Named Finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

Mulkey has guided LSU to best season since mid 2000's, rejuvenated a lost program in one year as Tigers coach

After leading one of the great one year turnarounds in college athletics, Kim Mulkey is starting to earn her flowers. On Monday, Mulkey was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award. 

A year ago this time, the Lady Tigers were sitting at home wondering what the future of the program would look like after a nine win season left them out of any hopes of postseason play. Fast forward to the 2021-22 campaign under Mulkey in year one and the Tigers could be looking at a Sweet Sixteen berth with a win over Ohio State Monday night. 

LSU has gone 26-5 and have completely rejuvenated this program in very little time. Fueled by the senior leadership on this team, including All-American Khayla Pointer, the Lady Tigers are in the middle of their best season record wise since 2007, when the team last reached the Final Four under Van Chancellor.

Earlier this year Mulkey also surpassed the 650 win milestone, becoming the fastest to ever reach that mark in either men's or women's basketball. LSU has won nine of its last 10 games, with its lone loss coming in the SEC tournament to a hot shooting Kentucky team that wound up winning the whole thing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last summer Mulkey was also inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame for her phenomenal college career at Louisiana Tech as well as her 20-year coaching career at Baylor. 

The other finalists for the award are Wes Moore (NC State), Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Tara VanDerveer (Stanford).

LSU will face a difficult Ohio State team that comes in as winners of 10 of its last 11 games, including a narrow win over Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17933538
Football

Report: LSU Basketball Has Found "Frontrunner" for Vacant Head Coaching Position

By Glen West1 hour ago
A9093895-E81F-43C6-AD35-8719BD256872
Football

Meet Colin Hurley, the Next Great High School QB Prodigy Piquing College Interest

By Glen West2 hours ago
2846C20A-F4D8-48C0-9952-39894F244C64
Baseball

Clutch Swings, Pitching Help LSU Avoid Series Sweep With 7-6 Win Over Texas A&M

By Glen West17 hours ago
0E89564C-8BF6-4A59-85EE-14F20EF40DC4
Football

LSU Commit Omarion Miller Recaps Recent Visit to Baton Rouge

By Glen WestMar 20, 2022
mcmanus lsu texas a&m
Baseball

Defensive Mistakes Continue to Mount for LSU in 11-7 Series Clinching Loss to Texas A&M

By Glen WestMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17932794
Basketball

LSU Survives and Advances With Thrilling 83-77 Win Over Jackson State

By Zack NagyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17401199
Basketball

LSU Basketball Loses Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Marvel Allen

By Glen WestMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17925932
Basketball

LSU Basketball "Turning the Page" to Unknown Future Following Hasty NCAA Tourney Exit

By Glen WestMar 19, 2022