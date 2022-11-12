Mulkey, Tigers Cruise to 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley

BATON ROUGE - For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC.

Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.

“It was a game where I’m glad the other team played zone,” Coach Kim Mulkey. “We need to play against teams that play zones, and I thought we attacked the zones better late in the game. When the game started, I think we were confused about if they were in a 3-2 or a 2-3 zone and we didn’t have people in the right positions. We’ll get the film out tomorrow and look at ourselves before we look at Western Carolina.”

Alexis Morris had a game-high 18 points and also had 7 assists, one shy of a career-high. LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-9 shooting. In her second game at LSU, Angel Reese had her second double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, also adding 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Jasmine Carson and Flau’jae Johnson both scored 12.

Kyrianna Jones led the Devilettes with 11 points as their only player to score in double figures.

L. Williams, Morris and Reese got LSU started, combining to score the first 10 points of the game as Mississippi Valley called timeout, down 10-0. Carson got on the board, laying it up in transition and getting fouled, completing the three-point play to go up 13-2. Johnson got on the board with a three with 1:58 left in the opening quarter to give LSU a 21-point, 27-6 lead. Following an and-one play by Reese, LSU led 32-9 after the first quarter. Reese dominated the glass in the opening quarter, hauling in 7 rebounds.

LSU’s first two buckets of the second quarter came on fast-breaks after two defensive possessions that resulted in tipped passes and steals. LSU went up 30 for the first time, 41-11, when Carson knocked down a three on the right wing. The Tigers surpassed the 50-point mark when Last-Tear Poa scored on a runner down the middle of the lane with 3:53 left in the second quarter. Alisa Williams saw her first collegiate action late in the second quarter and quickly got on the stat line, grabbing an offensive board and scoring on a second chance lay-in bucket. Smith scored with the time running out to put LSU ahead, 59-17, at the half.

LSU went into the half with a 12-4 assist to turnover ratio and the Tigers dominated the glass in the first half, out rebounding the Devilettes, 32-10. LSU held Mississippi Valley to 23.1-percent shooting in the first half and the Tigers shot 53.7-percent from the field.

Already with 11 points, Reese grabbed her 10th rebound early in the third quarter, giving the transfer her second double-double in as many games at LSU. Carson knocked down her third triple of the game with 7:12 left in the third, giving LSU a 52-point lead and Morris added on to that hitting a corner three the next possession. LSU was on cruise control for the remainder of the third, taking a 93-32 lead into the final quarter with its eyes set on another 100-point game.

In the fourth quarter, LSU cruised on its way to another 70-point win.