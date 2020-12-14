LSU Veterans Javonte Smart and Darius Days Pace Tigers to 88-66 Win Over Sam Houston State

Hours before LSU's scheduled game with Sam Houston State, the program announced coach Will Wade would not be available due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues. It was later reported that Wade had tested positive COVID-19 and that he won't be available to coach against UNO on Wednesday either.

Assistant coaches Tasmin Mitchell and Kevin Nickelberry weren't on the bench either, leaving Bill Armstrong as the primary coach. Minutes before the game, forwards Trendon Watford and Shareef O'Neal, two integral pieces to the Tigers 3-1 start, were also ruled out.

It was a game for the Tigers' depth and team leaders to really step into the forefront and despite an up and down first-half, the Tigers were eventually able to find their footing, winning 88-66.

With no Watford on the floor, Darius Days and Javonte Smart were tasked with carrying the load and both came to play Monday morning against Mississippi State. The duo combined for 41 points with Smart dropping 25 on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting while Days added 16 more with nine rebounds.

But it was the bench production that fueled the Tigers throughout the day. For the first time, Georgetown transfer forward Josh Leblanc was able to suit up for the purple and gold and his first bucket was certainly a unique way to start.

Leblanc stepped into an immediate contributor role with his physical defense and ability to be in the right place at the right time on offense. Leblanc finished with five points and eight rebounds but it was his tremendous on-ball defense that thrived.

Freshman guard Jalen Cook also provided a punch off the bench in the first half with nine points. Heralded by Wade as one of the best on-ball defenders he's seen, Cook was aggressive alongside Leblanc as the primary standouts off the bench.

LSU looked as if it was going to dominate for most of the game. The Tigers out rebounded Sam Houston State 47-32 and were also able to score 26 points off of Bearkat turnovers.

Jumping out to a 41-23 lead with stellar play from Days and Smart, a 12-0 Bearkat run that included five straight made field goals from Sam Houston State cut the LSU lead to six at one point in the first-half. LSU was sloppy with the ball, committing 17 turnovers which helped the Bearkats stay in the game a little longer than most expected.

Carrying an eight point lead into the second half, improved ball movement and transition defense helped the Tigers quickly get the lead back up to double digits as Smart and Days continued to lead the way.

A 9-0 run fueled by three straight triples from Cam Thomas and Smart aided the Tigers' ability to maintain control. Smart would be the spearhead of another 18-4 run late in the game to push LSU's lead to 20 points.

The Tigers will have a quick turnaround with UNO on Wednesday evening and Wade will not be in attendance.

