SI Tickets: Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Getting Ready for Conference Play

Tigers continue to dominate non-conference play, setting the tone for SEC slate later this month.
It’s a work in progress, but this LSU basketball program is trending in the right direction after a productive offseason of developing their roster. 

Led by first-year Head Coach Matt McMahon, it’s a new era for the Tigers that this program is eager to get underway.

“I’m excited with where we landed. I know we’ve had all the stories with how we built the roster from 0 to 13. It was fun doing all those," McMahon said. "Now it’s time to get to work. We’ve turned the page from that. Our roster for the 2022-23 season is what it is and I’m excited about turning it into a really good basketball team.”

For Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers, they’ll look to build off of the foundation set in her first season in Baton Rouge. After reeling in the No. 1 impact transfer Angel Reese and top prospect Flau’Jae Johnson, this squad is box office.

