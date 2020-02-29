Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart Pace LSU Basketball to 64-50 Win Over Texas A&M

With one of the most prolific scorers in LSU history sitting in the stands, LSU shrugged off a woeful start shooting the ball to knock off Texas A & M 64-50 behind the clutch performances from its backcourt.

Very quickly it became evident that this would turn into a game predicated on which team could find a flow on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers and Aggies couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, shooting 33 and 30% respectively from the field.

It was a completely different story in the second half as LSU was able to shoot 50% from the field and 41% from three to hold Texas A & M at bay. For the afternoon, LSU would shoot 10-of-31 from downtown, the third most threes taken in a single game this season.

"I thought we played with really good effort, really good energy and we kind of settled into the game," Wade said. "I thought our whole team played well, we only turned the ball over four times against them which means we got a lot of shots on the basket. It was a much needed win."

LSU's defensive effort is what kept the Tigers in control in the first half as multiple deflections and 13 forced turnovers kept an Aggie offense that already wasn't statistically great, to an even lesser efficiency.

"A big stepping stone was not letting how we were doing offensively in that first half dictate how we defended," senior guard Skylar Mays said.

"We did a good job, we were at the point of attack and they [Texas A & M] have some guys that are a little bit limited so you can help off of guys," Will Wade said. "The matchups were a little bit better for us to create a defensive gameplan. When you've only got three guys that are prolific scorers, you should be able to guard five on three."

The LSU backcourt is ultimately what carried LSU through its shooting woes as sophomore Javonte Smart and the senior Mays combined for 38 points on the day. It was a similar script that's occurred this season as Smart ran the show in the first half while Mays would take over in the second half.





Smart has a history of playing well when Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is in Baton Rouge after all. Before the Tigers win over Tennessee last season, Abdul-Rauf spoke with the team ahead of the matchup.

Filling in for an ill Tremont Waters, Smart scored a season high 29 points in what was his best collegiate game. Ahead of his jersey retirement, Abdul-Rauf spoke to the team again and Smart once again looked the part, at least for a half.

The sophomore dropped 11 of his 14 points in the first 20 minutes, carrying his team to a 28-20 halftime advantage.

"We're at our best when Javonte is aggressive and looking to score," Mays said. "When he's doing that, he's playing his best basketball and we're playing our best basketball."

It was then the senior Mays' turn, who'd been chomping at the bit to get on the court ever since his 1-for-6, three point outing against the Gators on Wednesday. Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, completely putting the team on his shoulders through his sniper-like shooting and senior poise.

"He's always going to bounce back, he's such a great player and a great person," Wade said. "I had no doubts. When we're in a big spot and needed big shots, he came through and made two big threes. That's what he does."

Texas A & M put up a fight of its own as the game never really seemed out of reach, cutting the LSU lead to seven multiple times in the second half.

The sequence of the day came late in the second half with LSU leading by an uncomfortable seven points with a little over five minutes to go. Mays drilled a three pointer at the 3:57 mark, stole a ball and left if off for sophomore Emmitt Williams to finish the play with a thunderous dunk.

It was a five point swing that put the Tigers up by double digits and the final nail in the Aggie coffin.

Neither team could find much of a rhythm at the start as the Aggies nearly had as many turnovers (five) as shot attempts (six) 10 minutes into the game.

The free throw line didn't do either team any favors either as LSU would go 8-of-12 at the free throw line while Texas A & M went a shocking 1-for-9.

LSU will now prepare for its final road game of the year at Arkansas, a team that started the year with one of the best records entering conference play but has tailed off down the stretch.