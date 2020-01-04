Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays Fuel LSU Basketball to SEC Opening 78-64 Win Over Tennessee

The non-conference schedule didn't go the way sophomore point guard Javonte Smart wanted. He struggled from the field, shooting just 38% from the field and 25% from three-point range as his shot selection was ripped apart.

But one of the traits that has made Smart a player coach Will Wade continues to have faith in is his confidence in his ability. On Saturday in the SEC opener against Tennessee, Smart showed just how great he can be when he's shooting smart shots, fueling the Tigers to a 76-62 win in Knoxville.

Smart turned in his best performance of the season, draining 13 of his 21 points in the first half on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting from the field. The 21 points tied a season-high and gives Smart a combined 50 points against Tennessee the two times he's played the Vols in his career.

The Vols couldn't have started any better from the field, draining eight of their first 10 shots to grab an early 20-13 lead on the Tigers. LSU was able to keep the game close by forcing 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and converted them into 12 points on the offensive end.

While Tennessee was able to drain nine three-pointers in the first half, the Tigers were able to hold the Vols to 5-of-18 shooting inside the arc and didn't attempt a free throw while LSU went a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe.

A 7-0 run to close the first half from LSU completely shifted the momentum as Javonte Smart capped off the run with a stepback three-pointer to give the Tigers a 38-37 halftime lead.

LSU came out of the break with some bounce in its step as a 13-6 start to the second half gave the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 51-43. Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams ignited the LSU bench with two ferocious dunks and that's when it started raining threes.

The teams went back and forth as four three pointers were made in a one minute span as Smart continued to dominate the Vols with his efficient scoring while Darius Days also got it going with a triple of his own.

As the half wore on, every time the Vols made a bucket, the Tigers would respond on the other end with a score of their own, leading by as many as 14 in the second half. Senior guard Skylar Mays was relied on down the stretch as Mays scored six of his 17 points over the last four minutes of the game.

The SEC schedule doesn't get any easier for LSU as the Tigers next host one loss Arkansas in the PMAC on Jan. 8 followed by Mississippi State on Jan. 11.