SEC Cancels Remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Southeastern Conference released a statement Thursday morning that the remainder of the men’s tournament would be canceled effective immediately.

The cancellation of the tournament is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has rocked not only the sports world but the world in general.

On Wednesday evening, the conference decided to limit access for all athletic events to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media starting Mar. 12 through Mar. 30 in response to the coronavirus.

The Tigers were slated to take on the winner of South Carolina and Arkansas Friday at 8:30 p.m. but instead the team will now head home. LSU entered as the No. 3 seed in the 2020 SEC tournament after finishing 21-10 and 12-6 in conference play.

A 94-64 win over Georgia could possibly be the last time the Tigers take the court this season although there still haven’t been any final decisions made on the status of the NCAA tournament.

On Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmett released a statement saying that fans will be restricted from tournament games. There is still some in clarity as to whether the media will be able to attend tournament games.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”





Story will be updated as more details are provided.