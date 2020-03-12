LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

SEC Cancels Remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

Glen West

The Southeastern Conference released a statement Thursday morning that the remainder of the men’s tournament would be canceled effective immediately.

The cancellation of the tournament is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has rocked not only the sports world but the world in general.

On Wednesday evening, the conference decided to limit access for all athletic events to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media starting Mar. 12 through Mar. 30 in response to the coronavirus.

The Tigers were slated to take on the winner of South Carolina and Arkansas Friday at 8:30 p.m. but instead the team will now head home. LSU entered as the No. 3 seed in the 2020 SEC tournament after finishing 21-10 and 12-6 in conference play.

A 94-64 win over Georgia could possibly be the last time the Tigers take the court this season although there still haven’t been any final decisions made on the status of the NCAA tournament.

On Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmett released a statement saying that fans will be restricted from tournament games. There is still some in clarity as to whether the media will be able to attend tournament games.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”


Story will be updated as more details are provided.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach Ed Orgeron Talks About Staff Turnover, Bringing Former LSU Football Players on Board

Orgeron says former players provide unique insight to current Tigers

Glen West

LSU Baseball Midweek Win A Side Note as Coach Paul Mainieri Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

Mainieri, team thankful season hasn't been cancelled

Harrison Valentine

LSU Officials Respond to SEC Decision to Restrict Fans from Athletic Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Fan attendance shut down in all conference events until March 30

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Peter Parrish Suspended Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

Brennan handling first team reps, Finley and Johnson sharing second team

Glen West

by

mcat

LSU Issues Response to Coronavirus, No Confirmed Cases at This Time

No events have been cancelled, school monitoring situation

Glen West

Former LSU Defensive Lineman Glenn Dorsey to be Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Dorsey becomes 10th LSU player to be inducted into hall of fame

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks Competition at Linebacker, Offensive Line Growing Stronger by the Day

Orgeron raves about freshman linebacker BJ Ojulari, center Joseph Evans

Glen West

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Wants Regular Season Success to Start Reflecting in the SEC Tournament

Tigers haven't advanced in SEC tourney in four years

Glen West

With SEC Play in Rear-View Mirror, LSU Baseball Must Not Overlook Tough Out South Alabama Wednesday

Mainieri hoping someone 'emerges' in left field this weekend

Glen West

2021 Four-Star Linebacker Zavier Carter Talks LSU, Arden Key Mentorship

Carter holds 14 offers heading into senior year

Glen West