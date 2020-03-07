LSUCountry
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs Georgia

Glen West

Pregame

Senior festivities to start at 12:45 p.m.

With seniors about to be recognized, here are a few stories to check out in pregame.

The unique four-year journey for LSU guard Skylar Mays

On the four seniors LSU intends to honor, including the late Wayde Sims.

Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Marshall Graves and Wayde Sims will be honored here in a matter of minutes. 

Here's a preview of today's matchup

Wayne and Fay Sims continue to show immense strength after the loss of their son. Here's Wayde Sims' senior tribute.

LSU starting lineup:

Skylar Mays

Marshall Graves 

Marlon Taylor

Trendon Watford

Emmitt Williams

First Half

Emmitt Williams starts this one off with a pretty spin move for a ferocious dunk. Tigers take the early lead

Skylar Mays gets his first bucket of the day with a mid-range jumper at the top of the key.

Comments

Basketball

