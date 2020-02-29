Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs Texas A&M

Pregame

Likely Starting Lineup:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Aundre Hyatt

Darius Days

Trendon Watford

Coach Will Wade has liked this starting lineup the last two games because it gives LSU a threat off the bench in Emmitt Williams, who's fresh off a 25 point performance against Florida.

Read about the new look lineup here.

Saturday is an important game on many levels but one of the predetermined highlights will be the retirement of Mahmoud Abdul Rauf's jersey at halftime.

Abdul Rauf arrived Friday and spoke with the media about his upcoming accomplishment which has been in the works for months. Here's what he had to say about his collegiate legacy and retirement ceremony.

"My goal was I want to be the best NBA player I can be," Abdul Rauf said. "It was never in my thoughts okay, I wanna be the all time leading scorer as a freshman [in NCAA history] and yet I went that route. I still pinch myself and I'm not exaggerating with anything I say. I literally still pinch myself."

Notes about A & M:

Record: 14-13 (8-7)

The Aggies have won three of their last four including a nine point loss most recently to No. 8 Kentucky

Guard Quenton Jackson has been on a tear, scoring in double figures in five of his last seven games. He's averaging 13.6 points per game in that stretch.

Big man Josh Nebo leads the nation in career blocked shots and is third in the SEC, averaging 2.0 per game. He's also averaging 12 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. It'll be important for Darius Days to avoid early foul trouble with Williams on the bench.