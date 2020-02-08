Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 18 LSU at No. 11 Auburn

Pregame

LSU Starting Lineup:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Emmitt Williams

Darius Days

Trendon Watford

After going just 1-for-8 combined from three-point range against Vanderbilt, look for Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart to be more aggressive at the basket today against Auburn.

Trendon Watford is also coming off of a career-high 26 points in the loss to Vanderbilt. Over his last four outings, he's averaging 19.5 points per game and 9.7 rebounds.

LSU starters are averaging 67.2 points per game to 57.2 for Auburn's starters. LSU got exactly 1 point from its bench in Wednesday night's loss at Vanderbilt so more production is absolutely needed from guys like Marlon Taylor and Aundre Hyatt.

College Gameday unanimously picks Auburn to beat LSU.

First Half

LSU wins the tip but an Emmitt Williams layup attempt is blocked by the backboard.

Darius Days follows up with a three to open the game for LSU.

17:40- LSU has already settled for four three-pointers in this one, knocking down just one so far. Can't imagine that's the start Will Wade was hoping for.

16:38- Darius Days has all five LSU points and Emmitt Williams is heading to the free throw line. Tigers trail 7-6 four minutes in.

Media Timeout: Auburn 7, LSU 6

Tigers have started 1-for-7 from the field but already have three offensive rebounds that have led to four free throw attempts.

14:33- LSU has missed it's last seven shots and aren't getting any penetration in the early going.

After missing seven straight shots, Skylar Mays gets by an Auburn defender for a dunk. Tigers have struggled with penetration so far today.

12:52- Auburn up 12-8 as LSU needs to call a timeout off an inbounds play. Tigers looking rusty on offense and are being bailed out because Auburn is settling for jump shots.

11:30- Darius Days and Skylar Mays have combined for 12 of the Tigers 13 points. LSU just picked up a 13-12 lead on a nice dribble drive from Days.

Darius Days up to 10 points as the sophomore drains his second three of the day. He's struggled with foul trouble recently but when he's on the floor he's one of LSU's best offensive players.

Skylar Mays stepped on a refs' foot and tweaked his ankle. Jogs off the floor and looks to be ok

9:53-LSU on a 13-0 run as Days drains his third three of the half and lead Auburn 21-12. Days has 13 points

A 15-0 run LSU snapped with an Auburn triple. Tigers still keeping their distance as Trendon Watford has back-to-back post layups.

7:25- LSU on a 19-3 run and doing it by attacking the rim and some sharpshooting from Days. LSU leads 27-15

6:31-LSU up to five offensive rebounds in this first half that have led to eight second chance points, the latest a Javonte Smart three. Tigers up 13 points.

LSU has broken away from its three-point trend and is now pounding the middle of the paint. Smart and Watford having a field day down low. Mays is back in for the Tigers after stepping on a ref earlier.

Timeout (3:47)- 8-0 run for Auburn has seen the LSU lead dissipate from 15 to 7 in a matter of 1:22. Auburn has knocked down two triples after a 2-for-13 start from beyond the arc.

Skylar Mays halts an 11-0 Auburn run by draining his second triple of the day. Taylor follows up with a three to put LSU back up 10.

Back-to-back triples from Mays and Taylor stops an 11-0 Auburn run Tigers back up 14 after a Days layup. A huge 10-0 response for LSU.

