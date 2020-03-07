Preview: LSU Basketball Faces Lottery Pick Anthony Edwards in Final Regular Season Game

While senior day festivities will be at the back of everyone's minds in the hours before tip-off, once the ball is in the air the Tigers will have their hands full with the visiting Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia comes into Saturday's regular season finale winners of three of its last five games after starting conference play 2-10. The Bulldogs boast a very top-heavy roster, led by potential SEC player of the year and sure fire top-10 pick Anthony Edwards.

“Georgia is coming in with one of, if not, the best player in the country, the best prospect in the country, with Anthony Edwards," Wade said. "He’s a phenomenal talent. It’s just a matter of if he’s going to make his shots. You can’t really stop him from getting shots, it’s just whether he makes them or misses them."

Edwards is currently averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his freshman season but is shooting just 41% from the field.

"He’s big, he’s physical and he can get his shot off whenever he wants, it’s just can you contest it enough to try to force him to miss," Wade said. "He’s he an elite talent, there’s a reason he’s a top three pick, the lowest he’s going is three."

Wade said what makes Edwards so deadly is his ability to play point guard when teams start denying him the ball. Covering elite guards has been an issue for the Tigers this season and it will be imperative for them to force Edwards into tough looks.

"They put him in a ton of isolations and when teams deny him a lot, they will let him play point guard," Wade said. "They do a lot of different things to make sure he’s going downhill, attacking the rim and playing well."

Georgia comes in top-four in the country in transition offense according to Wade, which doesn't bode well for an LSU defense that just last game against Arkansas was torched in transition by Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt for 62 points.

For LSU, the focus will be to put the senior day festivities behind them immediately and focus on the goal at hand. The scenarios are varied but the Tigers will finish anywhere from the No. 2 to the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament next week, already ensuring a double bye.

"I think we will be fine. We have been playing for Wayde (Sims) all year, we still talk about him, his locker is still there so it’s not like he’s out of sight, out of mind," Wade said. "We talk and joke about him all of the time, Skylar (Mays) wears 44 on his wrist, our coaching staff still wears the 44 pins. He’s still around us, with us, and we do events with his parents. His parents have been at the games and in the locker room so it will certainly be emotional, but I think we will be able to play through it."

Tip-off will start at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 with the senior ceremony expected at 12:45.