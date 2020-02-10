LSUCountry
LSU Basketball Falls to No. 25 In AP Poll After Back-to-Back SEC Losses

Glen West

LSU's standing in the top-25 took a significant blow as the Tigers fell to No. 25 in the AP Poll following a 99-90 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday and a 91-90 loss to Auburn three days later.

The Tigers had been flirting with their first conference loss for a while, blowing double digit leads to Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M before eventually winning those games. However, closing games reared its ugly head in the opposite direction for LSU on Saturday, losing an eight point lead in the final 67 seconds to Auburn and eventually losing in overtime.

With closing games continuing to be an issue, coach Will Wade will need to find some answers before Tuesday's home matchup with Missouri.

"I was proud of how we bounced back after Wednesday night when things didn't go as well," Wade told LSUsports radio network after the Auburn loss. "We're certainly going to need to bounce back again and get ready to play Missouri on Tuesday."

LSU was ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll but lasted just two weeks into that ranking after a road loss to VCU. The Tigers jumped back into the rankings two weeks ago and were ranked as high as No. 18 last week before dropping two conference games.

Auburn (No. 11) and Kentucky (No. 12) were the only other SEC schools to crack the top-25. Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville round out the top-five in the poll.

In spite of the rough week, LSU still finds itself in control of its own destiny as the Tigers are now tied for first in the SEC with Kentucky and Auburn. Those two teams still have to play each other one more time this season and LSU gets Kentucky at home on Feb. 18.

