No. 1 Michigan Still on Upset Alert With No. 8 LSU Basketball Finding Consistency on Defense

Before the start of the NCAA tournament, many believed that LSU was one of those teams that could pose a threat to one of the higher seeds because of the way its defense had improved over the last several weeks.

When it was discovered that the Tigers would be on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 Michigan, that threat only became more real. The Wolverines undoubtedly enter tonight's matchup as a clear favorite but will be missing their top scorer in Isaiah Livers.

That combined with the fact that LSU's top four of Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Darius Days are as good as any top end talent in the country, makes this a dangerous matchup according to ESPN's Jay Bilas. On Monday morning, Bilas said on ESPN's Get Up that the LSU-Michigan matchup is one that he'll be following closely for a potential upset alert.

"Michigan is the better team and I think they should beat LSU, but LSU is crazy talented. Early on in the season, LSU didn't guard anybody," Bilas said. "They couldn't guard the bank with a machine gun. But the last month, they’ve actually been staying in front of people and being prideful on the defensive end.

"They’ve got legit talent. Cam Thomas is a freshman and averaged about 22 or 23 points per game. He’s very difficult to deal with. He's going to be a first-round draft pick and play in the NBA for a long time. He's got a beautiful jumpshot. Trendon Watford is dual-threat, he can rebound and score. And Javonte Smart is one of the best point guards in the country and has size. They’ve got the talent to beat Michigan, I just think Michigan is the better team."

Of course the big challenge for the Tigers will come with trying to attack the boards with consistency against a team that has size LSU has not seen before, starting with big man Hunter Dickinson.

"If we give them their first shot around that restricted arc, we're going to have an unbelievable difficult time rebounding," Wade said Sunday. "We've got to keep that ball out of what we call the post box, the box that's taped on our floor. We've got to be able to keep that ball out of that area. If we can do that, we're going to have an opportunity to rebound the ball."

The preparation for the second round matchup has been long for this group and all of the teams that have survived and advanced to this point. Wade said the staff has been up night and day since the team beat St. Bonaventure and first learned it would face the Wolverines preparing for the game.

"We haven’t had such a quick turnaround, and we put everything we had into the Bonaventure game. It’s not like we watched a lot of film and were prepping for Michigan. We were 100% in on the Bonnies," Wade said. "So we’ve been up all night and again this morning trying to come up with some things. We’ve gotten a crash course. It’s been a little better, because they’ve had to play differently without Livers. We’ve got three or four games without Livers, so you can focus on those. Some other teams did some things to them that we need to try to take advantage of, so we’ve had to go back and comb through some of those games as well."

Tip-off is at 6:10 p.m. and should be a tight knit game from start to finish.