LSU Forward Trendon Watford Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford was one of 20 college basketball forwards named to the Karl Malone award watch list on Thursday. The award, which is in its seventh year, is given annually to the best power forward in college basketball.

Past winners include Obi Toppin, Zion Williamson, Deandre Ayton and Montrezl Harrell. Watford is joined by Kentucky's Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee's John Fulkerson and Texas A & M's Kevin Marfo as the four candidates out of the SEC.

This is an important season for Watford, who elected to return for a second season after a successful freshman campaign in Baton Rouge that earned him All-Freshman honors in the SEC. He started 30 of 31 games for the Tigers and averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field.

With the NBA certainly a possibility after his freshman season, coach Will Wade is no doubt happy with Watford electing to return. This offseason, Wade said Watford improved exponentially as a leader, in his physicality on the floor and with his shooting ability.

"Trendon's done a phenomenal job, the first is leadership. He's more vocal, he's leading, he's talking to guys," Wade said. "He's got a great way about him where he's very competitive on the court but he's also able to bring guys together.

"He's playing a lot more physical, whether it be posting up or rebounding. He's shooting the ball really well, he's got the capability to be 38-40% from three and if he does that, it opens up the driving lane and gives him opportunity. He took the feedback from the process and has attacked that feedback which is not easy to do."

Here is a full list of candidates for the 2020-21 season:

Mark Vital-Baylor

Aamir Simms-Clemson

Matthew Hurt-Duke

Drew Timme-Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis-Indiana

Isaiah Jackson-Kentucky

Trendon Watford-LSU

Tre Mitchell-Massachusetts

Garrison Brooks-North Carolina

Seth Towns-Ohio State

Brady Manek-Oklahoma

Hasahn French-Saint Louis

Sandro Mamukelashvili-Seton Hall

Oscar da Silva-Stanford

John Fulkerson-Tennessee

Greg Brown-Texas

Kevin Marfo-Texas A & M

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl/Villanova

Oscar Tshiebwe-West Virginia

Nate Reuvers-Wisconsin