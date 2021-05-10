What LSU Basketball is Getting in 2021 Center Commit Efton Reid

Reid an athletic, modern big who can score at all levels for purple and gold

LSU Coach Will Wade continues his hot streak on the recruiting trail after landing yet another highly touted prospect in five-star center Efton Reid.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound big man out of Richmond, Va. selected the Tigers over a long list of schools including Florida State, Virginia, Pittsburgh and many others.

"Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me. I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work #Bootup."

Reid’s paint presence and offensive skillset adds a dimension to this young LSU squad who is in need of a player who can protect the rim and get buckets in the post when needed.

The versatility of Reid is what separates him from his peers as seven-foot big men who can stretch defenses out to the three-point line as well as use advanced footwork in the post to score are hard to find in the small-ball era.

"Reid has a soft touch around the rim and an awareness that keeps him in position to make plays," SI All-American said about Reid's potential in college. "Reid keeps the defense honest from the perimeter with the ability to efficiently knockdown perimeter and mid-range jump shots, making him a capable pick-and-pop big."

Wade has been on the hunt for a true big man since last fall and Reid certainly fills that void to perfection. His high basketball IQ and tremendous size in the post gives Wade and his staff an abundance of opportunities to open up the guard heavy offense to give other team’s headaches.

“Efton will make an immediate impact for us on both ends of the court,” Wade said in a release following Reid’s commitment. “Efton has tremendous touch and footwork around the rim to pair with an expanding perimeter game. Defensively, his size and length will give us the rim protection that we need."

Reid is ranked No. 18 nationally on the SI99 2021 rankings and is rated as the third-best player at his position after averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds with IMG this season. His offensive ability is versatile and being close to seven feet ensures there's some untapped potential on the defensive side of the floor.

During his senior season he showed dramatically improved side to side movement and quickness which should benefit his rim protection at the next level. With Reid’s commitment to Wade’s group, the Tigers now welcome one of the top 10 consencus classes across the country and he fills a tremendous need for a team that was in search of a traditional modern big.

Tiger faithful will be in for a whole new roster for the 2021-22 season with tremendous versatility filling each spot. With the addition of Reid, the Tigers look to continue diving deeper and deeper into the NCAA tournament with national championship aspirations.