Looking at What Each LSU Transfer Guard Means for Program

Pinson, Murray among the Tigers who Matt McMahon will need to replace in the transfer portal

The mass exodus continues for this LSU basketball program with the Tigers losing both Efton Reid and Eric Gaines to the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. After the departure of the two rotational pieces, it brings the grand total to nine Tigers electing to take their talents elsewhere for their college careers.

Head Coach Matt McMahon has only been on the job for roughly two weeks with the Bayou Bengals, making a few additions of his own, but it’s certainly been an eventful stretch as most of the Tigers rotation has hit the road.

Here’s a summary of who LSU has lost at the guard position to this point and what it means for this program:

Xavier Pinson Senior

The first-year Tiger and Missouri transfer played sparingly during his time in Baton Rouge, battling a knee injury for much of conference play, but each time he stepped foot on the floor he made this squad better.

One of two seniors on this team, Pinson is benefitting off of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, putting his name in the transfer portal for a second time in his collegiate career. On social media Thursday afternoon, Pinson revealed he will be taking a visit to Arizona State soon, with the Sun Devils being a potential suitor.

Pinson, a floor general when healthy, has the chance to make an immediate impact at any program he chooses. With a myriad of schools sure to show interest, it’ll be a battle to land one of the top guards in the portal.

Brandon Murray Freshman

In Murray’s lone season in Baton Rouge, he proved why he was one of the nation’s top guards coming out of high school. A four-star recruit from IMG Academy, Murray gave vital minutes as a freshman this season. Starting in 32 of the Tigers 33 games, his production was crucial this season.

To lose Murray puts the Tigers offense in a bind as the dynamic guard averaged double figure points this year. His sheer effort on both ends of the floor, combined with an incredible motor, makes Murray one of the more lethal guards in the portal.

Murray has the size and athleticism to take his talent to the next level, but before reaching that point, he will be looking for a new home as he finishes his college career. A high-intensity player who will have a flurry of schools calling his phone, Murray is one of, if not, the biggest loss for this LSU program.

Adam Miller Sophomore

One of the most impactful freshman during his time with Illinois in 2020-21, Miller put the country on notice with his flashy, efficient play style. A lead guard who makes everyone around him better, the expectations were high for Miller after transferring to LSU, but a torn ACL sidelined him for his season in Baton Rouge.

With his relationship with Will Wade clearly being what drew him to the Tigers, it didn’t take long for Miller to put his name back into the transfer portal. Looking for his third school in three years, Miller will be one of the most sought-after recruits on the market.

To lose Miller is a huge piece McMahon will have to fill. A player who can get buckets in the blink of an eye and create for others, Miller has all the makings to shake back from his ACL injury and make an impact wherever he lands next.

Justice Williams Freshman

Reclassifying into the 2021 class, Williams decided to graduate high school a year early and get to Baton Rouge as soon as he could. The four-star recruit with the playmaking ability one cannot teach, the loss of such a young, promising player puts this program in a bind.

The plan for Williams this season was to redshirt and get acclimated with a college regimen, but after the Tigers lost Xavier Pinson for a stint due to his nagging knee injury, activating Williams took no time at all for Coach Wade.

Making his debut in one of the SEC’s most riveting environments at Auburn, the fearless guard showed why he was such a prized recruit. Williams’ numbers don’t jump off the page, but as he continues developing an NBA body and getting used to the pace of play in college, Williams has the potential to be an effective guard at this level.

Eric Gaines Sophomore

The loss of Gaines could be one of the biggest for this program. Really asserting his dominance on the defensive end, playing the passing lanes better than most on this team and ultimately leading the team in steals, Gaines’ electrifying play style will be missed.

It’s hard to forget his unbelievable block against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, with many more memorable plays this season, but Gaines is just scratching the surface. Coming off the bench for the Tigers, Gaines could’ve started at most Power Five programs this year.

It will be interesting to see where Gaines lands this offseason. A human highlight reel who gave the Tigers a spark much of the year, losing Gaines to the portal is a piece of the puzzle the Tigers will be scrambling to find over the summer.