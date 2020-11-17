FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

What Would Return of Dare Rosenthal do For LSU Football Offensive Line?

Rosenthal would bring back needed depth to offensive line coming off a bad showing against Auburn
Author:
Publish date:

The LSU offensive line has had to sit on its performance against Auburn for nearly three weeks and should be eager to get that nasty taste out of its mouth. Just a quick refresher, the Tigers rushed for 35 yards on 23 carries against Auburn and held to just three points until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter in a blowout loss.

While it's not all on the big men up front, Orgeron after the game admitted that going into the game he thought the o-line would be a strength and not a weakness. 

“We tried. We couldn't block those guys," Orgeron said after the loss. "I was really surprised that we couldn't run the football.

"We just got embarrassed on a national stage,” center Liam Shanahan said. "But we're gonna get back on the film and correct what we need to. We'll have to really take advantage of that time and see what we can do from there."

While the offensive line is hoping to find some answers and open up some holes this weekend against Arkansas, the unit could also be getting a boost in the near future. On Monday, Orgeron revealed that suspended offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal might be reinstated this week. 

He isn't sure as of Tuesday morning but did say on Monday that he should know something more definitive on Rosenthal's status in the next few days. 

"I think that would help us. If he can be reinstated to the team, I think that would help us," Orgeron said. 

Rosenthal back in the lineup would be a depth boost but it wouldn't necessarily pencil him in as an immediate starter. Even before he was suspended ahead of the South Carolina game, he wasn't playing at the level many thought he could heading into the season. 

On top of that, Cam Wire has stepped in without much of a hitch at that left tackle position and played well against the Gamecocks. What Rosenthal brings behind Wire to the team that desperately needs it is depth, along with redshirt freshman Charles Turner and true freshman Marcus Dumervil.

USATSI_13645575
Football

LSU-Alabama Reschedule Still a Focus for Ed Orgeron and Company But Becoming Murkier

USATSI_15109604
Football

What Would Return of Dare Rosenthal do For LSU Football Offensive Line?

USATSI_15109616
Football

How Will LSU Football Quarterback Battle Shake Up This Week?

D34972C8-B2E4-402F-A5C9-B3A6C8DD3752
Football

Arkansas Has Changed Culture in a Very Short Time Ahead of LSU Football Matchup

USATSI_15019528 (1)
Football

LSU Expects to Get Quarantined Players Back to Practice by Tuesday, Tigers on Track to Play Arkansas

USATSI_15019470 (1)
Football

Ed Orgeron Comments on USA Today Article About LSU Mishandling of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

USATSI_13318676
Football

LSU Football 2021 Class No. 3 in Updated SI All-American Team Rankings

USATSI_15109603
Football

Easing Quarantined Players Back to Practice an Added Issue as LSU Prepares for Arkansas

F6F18DB8-32E7-47D4-BE6A-5A355AAF575A
Football

An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Arkansas