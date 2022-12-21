5-Star Dashawn Womack Signs with LSU, Tigers Add Another Blue-Chip

Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future.

Womack became commit No. 11 in the 2023 class after welcoming four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed in early July. A Baltimore, Md. native, Womack is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state and has seen a dramatic rise in his recruitment over the last few months.

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

Also considering Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss, defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack’s relationship they have developed over the last few months is ultimately what sealed the deal for LSU.

Cain has been blazing hot on the recruitment trail, landing several top talents across the country in a short period of time.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”