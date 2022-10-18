Skip to main content

Alexis Morris, Angel Reese Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Tigers also picked to finish third in the SEC, bring in fresh roster for 2022-23 season.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The media covering SEC Women’s Basketball named LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the Tigers were picked Tuesday morning to finish third in the conference.

Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers. After playing her freshman year for Coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor, Morris bounced around to Rutgers and Texas A&M before once again teaming up with Coach Mulkey for her first season in Baton Rouge. Morris’ presence electrified LSU’s offense a season ago, earning second team All-SEC honors and helping lead the Tigers to a 26-6 record and a second-place finish in the SEC.

Morris, who was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Top-20 Watchlist on Monday, is the only returning starter from last year’s team that went 26-6. She is also the only returner that averaged double figures last season, scoring 15.0 points per game during her first season in Baton Rouge.

Reese is one of nine newcomers to the team, entering her first season at LSU as one of the most dynamic players in the country after playing two seasons at Maryland. ESPN ranked Reese the No. 1 Impact Transfer as she comes to Baton Rouge after averaging a double-double (17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds), earning multiple All-America honors and leading the Terrapins to a Sweet 16 appearance in March Madness.

Season tickets are still available for the 2022-23 season which will tip-off when LSU hosts Bellarmine on November 7. Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court. The Fast Break Club is set to host its annual Kickoff Event this Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the PMAC.

The Tigers will also host two exhibition game against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.

2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2.Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Per LSU Basketball Press Release 

