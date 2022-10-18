Alexis Morris, Angel Reese Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The media covering SEC Women’s Basketball named LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the Tigers were picked Tuesday morning to finish third in the conference.
Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers. After playing her freshman year for Coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor, Morris bounced around to Rutgers and Texas A&M before once again teaming up with Coach Mulkey for her first season in Baton Rouge. Morris’ presence electrified LSU’s offense a season ago, earning second team All-SEC honors and helping lead the Tigers to a 26-6 record and a second-place finish in the SEC.
Morris, who was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Top-20 Watchlist on Monday, is the only returning starter from last year’s team that went 26-6. She is also the only returner that averaged double figures last season, scoring 15.0 points per game during her first season in Baton Rouge.
Reese is one of nine newcomers to the team, entering her first season at LSU as one of the most dynamic players in the country after playing two seasons at Maryland. ESPN ranked Reese the No. 1 Impact Transfer as she comes to Baton Rouge after averaging a double-double (17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds), earning multiple All-America honors and leading the Terrapins to a Sweet 16 appearance in March Madness.
The Tigers will also host two exhibition game against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.
The Tigers will also host two exhibition game against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.
2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2.Tennessee
3. LSU
4. Arkansas
5. Ole Miss
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Mississippi State
9. Georgia
10. Alabama
11. Texas A&M
12. Missouri
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Preseason Player of the Year
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Preseason All-SEC First-Team
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Preseason All-SEC Second-Team
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Alexis Morris, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Per LSU Basketball Press Release