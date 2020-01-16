Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda Hired as Next Head Coach at Baylor

In one offseason, LSU will have to replace two men who were vital to the program capturing its fourth national championship. With Joe Brady off to the Panthers, news broke Thursday afternoon that defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is in line to be the next head coach of the Baylor Bears.

The report, first broken by Bruce Feldman of the Athletic, comes on the heels of Aranda being the 'lead candidate' for the Baylor job. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Aranda and Baylor had been working on a deal for most of the day Thursday.

Aranda leaves LSU as one of the most well-respected assistant coaches in college football and will replace Matt Rhule, who is now the head coach for the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, Rhule hired LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady to be his new offensive coordinator.

In his four years with the Tigers, Aranda's defenses never finished outside of the top-30 in yards per play and are coming off a national championship win that saw Trevor Lawrence complete just 18-of-37 passes.

Orgeron and the LSU administration will have plenty of work to do over the coming weeks as the team's defensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and seven of its veteran starters have all moved on to the next stage in their careers in the three days since winning the national championship.

Player reactions are already starting to pour in upon hearing the news of Aranda's departure. Defensive end Glen Logan posted this message after the Aranda news broke.