Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. After Locker Room Incident Involving New Orleans Police Officer

An arrest warrant has been issued for former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, charging the Cleveland Browns receiver with simple battery after slapping the butt of a police officer in the postgame locker room of LSU's 42-25 national championship win.

Multiple reports state the simple battery warrant was signed by a judge Thursday morning.

This comes on the heels of a postgame investigation launched by the school in conjunction with the NCAA after video surfaced of Beckham allegedly handing cash to LSU players moments after the championship win.

More updates will be provided as made available.