Bowl Game Still on the Minds of LSU Football as 2021 Draws to a Close

Tigers must win two out of next three contests to become bowl eligible, avoid first losing season since 1999

Ed Orgeron just wants to have fun for these last three weeks. You got to see a peak of that in the Tigers narrow defeat to Alabama as Orgeron was his most passionate that's been seen in probably two or three years.

For this 2021 team, there have been a few losses like Koy Moore and Navonteque Strong along the way, but for the most part this team has stayed together through thick and thin. Even injured players like defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony have stuck around the program to be close to this team as leaders.

Having that buy in from the players despite a 4-5 record is promising, especially considering all of the opt outs this program had to deal with during the 2020 COVID season.

"We wanna finish strong, I see a lot of fight in them. I see a lot of guys getting opportunity and played their butts off. This means a lot, not only the record but these guys are playing to go to the NFL and want to have a good showing," Orgeron said. "I think at the end of the year, some people are looking to quit and say they've had enough but I don't see that here."

With three games remaining the quest for a bowl game is officially on watch. The purple and gold must win two of their final three contests against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M to become bowl eligible. If the Tigers are able to match the intensity and effort showed against Alabama, there's no reason why this team that still has plenty of talent can't see that goal come to fruition.

"I feel good about the mindset of the team," Orgeron said. "We always work out on Monday morning, the team was great this morning and I told them 'You play like this, we may win the rest of our games and go to a bowl.' They deserve that but we gotta take it one game at a time."

As it stands right now, LSU is certainly hoping to avoid its first losing season since 1999, which would coincide with a bowl eligibility opportunity. Orgeron mentioned that this team wants to go out on a high note, detailing some of the benefits that come along with preparing for a bowl game.

"It would mean a lot and it starts with Arkansas," Orgeron said. "These guys wanna keep playing, I think it's good for the team, good for the younger guys to have 15 extra practices. For a lot of guys there's skills they can get better at. It would be good for everybody as long as it has blue water and white beaches."

Whether this team becomes bowl eligible and whether or not it actually winds up playing in a bowl are two different questions. LSU could very easily get to 6-6, be offered a bowl game and decline to officially move on and dig its teeth into finding a coach.

In the same breath, a number of coaching candidates the Tigers will have interest in will also be preparing for bowl games. Sending a strong message to the returning players on the roster that this wasn't a lost season would be a good experience for the program.

But not losing focus on the task at hand, which is first becoming bowl eligible will be the immediate priority. Then thes conversations can truly begin.