LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Named Finalist for Broyles Award

Glen West

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady continued to add too a laundry list of Tiger national award recognition, being named a finalist for the Broyles Award Monday, given annually to the country's top assistant coach.


Brady, who was hired by Orgeron over the offseason to help implement the spread offense, has built one of the most dynamic offenses in all of college football.

The Tigers rank second in the country in total offense and scoring while the player’s have put up record-breaking statistics all over the field. 

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the overwhelming favorite to take home the 2019 Heisman, holds the SEC record for passing yards in a single season and is tied for the conference record for touchdowns (47) in a season.


Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, holds the LSU record for touchdowns (17) and leads the SEC in receiving yards (1,457). All of this has been orchestrated under Brady and Steve Ensminger’s system that has revolutionized the LSU offense.

Brady, who is reportedly already on a number of lists for other offensive coordinator jobs, is working with LSU in contract negotiations. Coach Ed Orgeron was asked about those negotiations on Monday and said “we’re a step ahead.”

Orgeron went on to say the team has a plan in place and is in “good shape.”

Joining Brady as Broyles Award finalists are Phil Snow (Baylor), Dan Lanning (Georgia), Jeff Hafley (Ohio State) and Morgan Scalley (Utah). 

