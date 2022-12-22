BREAKING: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU for 2023 Season

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season. The Tigers’ starting signal-caller has bypassed the NFL Draft to handle business for Brian Kelly’s group next season.

After a slow start to the season, Daniels handled business, propelling LSU to an SEC Championship Game appearance.

Here we took a deep dive into a few areas he’s improved in the most:

Pocket Awareness

The first few games of the season were challenging for Daniels. Incorrect reads and hasty decisions halted offensive success with many of the difficulties coming when Daniels would rush out of the pocket to make the “hero ball” play.

Fast forward to Week 8 against Ole Miss and it became a completely different story for the signal-caller. Daniels looked much calmer in the pocket while sitting back and allowing for plays to develop. There is credit to be given to him, but his offensive line helped carry much of the load as well.

While Daniels has been given time in the pocket, he’s making the correct reads down the field and escaping when needed. Tallying three rushing touchdowns against Florida and carrying that rushing success into the Ole Miss matchup, Daniels became much more aware in the pocket while making the accurate read.

Going Through Progressions

Another major challenge to start the season was Daniels’ inability to go through each progression and find the open wide receiver. This has certainly changed over the last few weeks for the better. We saw Daniels hit his third and even fourth read at times, specifically in the matchup against Florida.

With a receiver room that plays up to six guys a night, continuity formed and the Tigers made a late run to win the SEC West.

Utilizing his Dual-Threat Ability

The first few weeks of the season saw Daniels running for his life when given no time in the pocket for plays to develop. After eight weeks of growth, he began to put together masterpiece after masterpiece.

Yes, there have been a few hiccups along the way, but Daniels has proven he’s a true dual-threat quarterback, especially in the Tigers’ last two contests. Racking up 11 total touchdowns, with nearly half of them coming on the ground through eight weeks, he threw different looks at opposing defenses to keep them on their toes.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and Daniels are becoming the perfect fit for one another as the backend of the season ends. A duo many believed could be lethal is slowly proving to be one of the best in the country.

Final Thoughts

It wasn't perfect, but the positive growth Daniels made from the season opener to now is remarkable. There were questions surrounding his inability to “trust his arm” or make the proper throws for this team to be successful, but he’s changed that narrative rather quickly.

There is still significant room for improvement when it comes to LSU’s QB1, but the strides he has taken to elevate this team to new heights is something Tiger faithful has to be pleased with.