BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Prized 2023 CB Javien Toviano

Toviano fills a position of need for the Tigers, boosts this 2023 class to new heights.
LSU continues to elevate their 2023 recruiting class to new heights after gaining a commitment from 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano. The Texas native announced his pledge to the Tigers Thursday afternoon.

Toviano is commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 3-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Tuesday. 

This is a huge victory for this LSU staff. In search of key pieces to the secondary for the future, Brian Kelly’s staff went out and reeled in the No. 1 cornerback in Texas.

The dynamic prospect, who has been labeled by many as the top defensive back in the country, fills a significant position of need for this program. 

After losing both Mekhi Garner and Jay Ward to the NFL Draft, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson both being out of eligibility, this secondary is retooling for the future.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months with LSU ultimately sealing the deal less than 10 days before Early Signing Day. 

Toviano received significant buzz on social media all fall, being on campus twice, with the Tigers getting the job done to secure one of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation.

A versatile defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff now boost their 2023 cycle in a big way with the addition of the blue-chip prospect.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with the Tigers beginning to put the final touches on this cycle. With the summer setting the table for what has transpired, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 25 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. 

The Tigers have a few more prospects on their radar as Early National Signing Day approaches, including another 5-star cornerback in Desmond Ricks.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too” Kelly said. “So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.

“So we need to grow and you’ve got to do that by recruiting freshmen and giving them the opportunity to step on the field and develop. And you can’t do that if you keep bringing in freshmen at one position and then bringing a portal guy who has got one year and putting it in front of him.”

