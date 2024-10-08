Brian Kelly Discusses Concerns About Faking Injuries Ahead of LSU vs. Ole Miss
Brian Kelly enters Week 7 with one of the biggest games of his LSU tenure inching closer with Lane Kiffin and the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels heading to town.
All eyes will be on the Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley against a Top 10 foe in a pivotal SEC showdown.
Heading into Week 7, there's a concern about players faking injuries across the college football landscape.
Last Saturday, it was on full display in the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup with players dropping to the ground out of nowhere to get the clock to stop on the Rebels side.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer called it a "really bad look" for Ole Miss and detailed the frequency of the "injuries" from the Ole Miss side.
“First of all, I hope all of those guys are all okay,” Beamer said. “… I hope they’re okay. It’s remarkable to me how many — I have my own problems, we just got out butts kicked 27-3. But it’s fascinating to me how many injuries occur to them after the opposing offense makes a first down or has a big play…
“The timing on some of the injuries — it’s a really bad look for college football. And it’s not what this game is about if what it looks like is accurate.”
Now, LSU head coach Brian Kelly has chimed in on the issue of college football and the policy the SEC has in place.
“The SEC has a policy regarding it,” Kelly said. “So, there is a policy in place that was implemented by the commissioner relative to sportsmanship and if there was any faking of injuries in a deliberate action, the SEC would take action on that. I can leave that up to the SEC and let them evaluate that.”
Kelly detailed how it shouldn't be on the officials to handle those situations due to how challenging it can be to decipher the issue.
“The officials shouldn’t be involved in it,” Kelly said. “That’s not their purview, they got to officiate a game. They can’t decide who is injured or who is not injured… As a coach, you just coach your guys and you try to play through any of those instances. We let our policy from the SEC handle any of those instances.”
Heading into Week 7, it'll remain a hot topic of conversation with No. 13 LSU hosting No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
