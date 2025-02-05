Brian Kelly Provides an Update on LSU Football Quarterback Colin Hurley's Status
LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was involved in a car crash near the the gates of LSU's campus in early January with the youngster found "unresponsive," according to initial reports.
Hurley, who just wrapped up his true freshman campaign for the Tigers after taking a redshirt year, was was breathing, but "unresponsive" on Jan. 16.
WBRZ reported that "Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus."
"Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face," WBRZ states.
The cause of the accident remains unknown, but impairment was not suspected at the time of the crash.
Following the incident, Hurley's family provided a statement:
"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," Hurley's family said. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."
Now, Brian Kelly has provided an update on his young signal-caller three weeks after the incident:
"Because of his age, we've left a lot of that up to the family. I've been there to see him on a number of occasions. Progress is real, he is back in Jacksonville and reports in talking to his dad yesterday were really positive. Again, this is another scenario where there's a recovery process for him. I think everybody's optimistic," Kelly said during a press conference on Wednesday.
"We're all looking at Colin and it's a day to day situation. In talking to his dad, there's really good progress. I think we're all looking at this from a similar perspective is that we're hoping for the best but don't have a certain timetable on when he might be back."
LSU will begin Spring Camp on March 8th with returning starter Garrett Nussmeier on roster alongside Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.
The Tigers will be left with two scholarship quarterbacks for the time being until Hurley recovers following the accident.
LSU went out and added preferred walk-on quarterback, Emile Picarella, on National Signing Day after making things official with the program.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab signal-caller will join LSU's 2025 roster this summer as a preferred walk-on to begin his college career.
The three-star quarterback elected to bypass on offers to other programs in order to stay home and suit up in the purple and gold this upcoming season.
Picarella is rated at the No. 40 overall player in Louisiana after shining as a junior for his prep squad in 2023.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder tossed for over 2,300 yards and 34 touchdowns during his junior campaign with scouts beginning to take notice of his talents.
Now, he'll stay home and join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season.
