Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of LSU Football's SEC Opener
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hop on a flight to Columbia on Friday with the program preparing to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.
It'll be a clash between a pair of SEC programs with Kelly and Co. looking to start off conference play against a fiery Gamecocks squad on the right foot.
Now, with 24 hours until kickoff, the Tigers are installing in the final pieces to the game plan before heading to Columbia.
Kelly caught up with reporters on Thursday to provide final updates ahead of the Week 3 showdown.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 3 Final Updates
Dominick McKinley's Nagging Injury
"He's had a bit of a setback with turf toe and it's been fairly significant. He's getting scarring down on that joint which is allowing him to do much more. He's on our demo squad right now and he's doing a nice job. He's a young man that we have an eye towards playing this year but we gotta get him healthy first."
"There's a lot of things going on in your first year. He's playing college football, he's going to class and now he's dealing with an injury for the first time. His future is bright but it's gonna take a little bit longer to get him there."
Outlook on the Defensive Line
"Gio's a veteran, even though he's here for the first time. Paris Shand is gonna take some snaps in there, he's a veteran and a leader for us. I think we could talk about a lot of different guys in there. The most important thing is we got a great leader in Bo Davis and he's helping those guys really understand how important their role is. We've got some young guys that are gonna have to step up and play some meaningful snaps for us."
"There's a lot of guys that have to play, they don't have to play 30 snaps. We're talking 12-15 snaps a piece but be really effective and a combination of all those guys. I think Bo's done a really good job of making sure each one of them knows they're important and each snap has to be top notch."
Diversity on Offense
"There are times you've got to run the ball with extra hats. But if it's clear you're getting man coverage there are better alternatives for us. I don't want to paint a picture that we're never going to run unless the numbers aren't right."
Utilizing Whit Weeks at Linebacker
"We feel like it's important that the guy that's playing their best get on the field."
"I think we understand that we have some position flexibility. Whit's played some Mike linebacker, Harold's played Will, played some Sam. So we've got great flexibility with both of those guys. We feel like it's important that the guy that's playing their best get on the field."
Harold Perkins' Role
"We have to be creative with our defensive structure. [Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker] understands that. We've got some position flexibility. We feel it's important that the guys playing their best get on the field."
Week 3 Preparation: South Carolina Week
"It's always difficult going on the road in the SEC. No matter the opponent you're going to get a great challenge. The guys are doing a much better job understanding that preparation is one thing, but now you've got to go play."
