Brian Kelly Puts LSU Tigers Through "Mindset Day" During Preseason Practice

The #LSU Practice Report:



- Gren Penn with a pair of sacks. One of his best days of camp.

- DaShawn Spears with an INT in 11v11.

- Jay’Viar Suggs showing flashes with the DL 2’s.

- Ashton Stamps with 2 PBUs. Consistency showing.

- Jacobian Guillory returned.



Day 11 wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/kbmSm8dGot