Brian Kelly Recaps Texas A&M Loss, Looking Ahead to No. 1 Georgia

Brian Kelly and LSU are looking towards their next challenge. After a devastating loss to Texas A&M that wiped away their chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program has shifted their focus to the SEC Championship against No. 1 Georgia.

Kelly couldn’t help but dissect what went wrong in College Station on Saturday and how the Tigers must play with the same "traits" they have all season long this weekend in Atlanta, something they didn't do against the Aggies.

“We have to play with those traits. We have talent and our talent has to show but the real success of this team has been the ability to rely on traits and talent and some of those traits weren’t there,” Kelly said.

“Our players know it, they took it hard after the game, they care. They really want to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. We can get beat but we don’t want to be beat with not bringing our very best. It’s one of those lessons that need to be learned with how you prepare every week.”

Looking ahead to Georgia this weekend in Atlanta, LSU faces a daunting challenge against Kirby Smart’s squad. The defending national champions have been a force all season long with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Kelly detailed the “discipline” the Bulldogs play with and how their coaching staff continues to get the most out of their players on a weekly basis.

“You know what you’re gonna get. Kirby’s still the head coach so they’re gonna be disciplined, physical,” Kelly said. “There’s new coordinators but you know the kind of system you’re gonna get. The preparation, the discipline, all of those things are gonna be a part of coach Smart’s teams. The personnel, the schemes are a little bit different but the one thing they haven’t lacked is in recruiting. They’ve got outstanding personnel and really good players we’ll have to prepare for.”

LSU has done a 180 from the season opening loss to Florida State to now. The chance to compete for an SEC title has the Tigers rejuvenated despite a shocking loss to Texas A&M.

With a new week and a new mindset, Kelly has his team locked in on the task at hand, not allowing last weekend’s loss to take away from what this team has accomplished this season.

“We’ve had some great achievements as our season has gone along. Certainly we’ve learned a lot about how to prepare the right way and how to take care of ourselves in this SEC West,” Kelly said. “Really excited to play in the SEC Championship game, obviously the standard in terms of title games and being able to face the No. 1 team in the country. It’s a great challenge and we want to represent the SEC West and play to our standard.”