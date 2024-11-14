Brian Kelly Reiterates Belief in LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Brian Kelly and the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers continue preparation for a Week 12 Southeastern Conference showdown against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon.
After dropping consecutive games to both Texas A&M and Alabama, LSU will look to snap a two-game losing skid with Billy Napier's club up next.
It's been a challenging stretch for the Bayou Bengals with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier dealing with growing pains as the first-year starter.
But Brian Kelly reiterated that Nussmeier is the signal-caller in Baton Rouge and there will be no changes despite struggles over the last few weeks in SEC play.
Kelly's Thoughts on Nussmeier:
No Quarterback Controversy in Baton Rouge, Nussmeier is the Guy
"When a coach gives a definitive answer like that, everybody raises their eyes like 'oh he's just digging his feet in.' He gives us the best chance to be successful. That's where we're at. We have to do a better job for him, he's gotta do a better job and we believe in him. As we continue to grow in the first year of a starter that he gives us the best chance to be successful.
"Having said that, you can understand what we're working on. You don't need to have a degree in football of any kind to know that we can't continue to have the kind of mistakes on offense we've had."
Improving Fundamentally
"If we're not seeing things the way we need to, then we're doing too much. It's always been my experience in 30+ years of coaching that if it's not resonating, you need to do less. Then there's always a place to start," Kelly said. "It's not the interceptions, it's where are we starting? Generally it's the basics, the fundamentals. We go back to the fundamentals. Can we make things easier from a coaching standpoint? That allows us to be continuously competent to a level of unconscious competence where I don't need to think about it, I know it so well, that's what we wanna get to."
Working on the Mechanics
"That's certainly part of it. We had a situation with Jayden [Daniels] last year where the footwork needed to be better to allow the ball to get out on time. Your footwork sometimes forces you to make the right decisions," Kelly said. "It forces you to be where you need to be at the right time and I think Garrett would tell you that's the No. 1 thing he hears from me the most. We continue to work on those little things mechanically and obviously getting through his progressions."
Nussmeier's Listening Diligently
"He's heard a lot of it, he's been great to work with and has been diligent to be the best version of himself each and every week," Kelly said.
