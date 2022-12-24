Brian Kelly Reveals LSU DE Ali Gaye's Citrus Bowl Status

LSU is set to face a depleted Purdue Boilermakers squad in the Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers will have their fair share of absentees as well. Defensive end Ali Gaye is the latest player to be ruled out for the Tigers’ contest in Orlando.

Head Coach Brian Kelly announced Gaye’s status earlier this week. The leader of this team, Gaye will begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft and opt out of the bowl matchup.

This provides an opportunity for a few young Tigers to get significant snaps under their belts, specifically freshman Quency Wiggins.

Wiggins, who has played in four games this year, is able to play in the Citrus Bowl matchup without burning his redshirt status as a result of the new NCAA eligibility rule announced last week.

The Tigers will certainly look to utilize Wiggins in a big way with Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Jaquelin Roy all opting out as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’ll be a new era for this defensive line heading into next season. With Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith back, along with a flurry of transfers added to the mix, this retooled position group has the chance to be special once again with the deep talent they attain.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”