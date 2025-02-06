Brian Kelly's Thoughts: The LSU Football Safety Room, Buzz on No. 2 Transfer Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with double-digit immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. filled positions of need while boosting the depth of the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
From bringing in a trio of edge rushers to retooling the defensive backfield, the LSU staff made the necessary moves to be competitive this upcoming season.
One player that has stood out to Kelly to this point is North Carolina State defensive back, Tamarcus Cooley.
The impactful piece in the secondary adds a veteran presence with a player that can be used like a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield.
Kelly detailed the importance of adding Cooley to the mix and what he provides the program heading into a critical season.
"I think when you're looking at that position, you're either looking to get a third corner on the field or the next best safety on the field depending on how you play that position. He can do both," Kelly said on Wednesday.
"His versatility, his ability to play man, his ability to run down plays really stood out to us. He's an experienced player at that position. We're not very experienced at that position. Going into camp, Ju'Juan Johnson was a backup. That's a true freshman.
"So, having an experienced player at that position allows [defensive coordinator Blake] Baker many more opportunities to do the things that he needs to do on defense."
Which other transfer additions did Kelly highlight during his Wednesday press conference as standouts during spring workouts?
The Standouts: Transfer Portal Additions to Know
No. 1: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback [Virginia Tech]
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Kelly and the Tigers last month after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said on Wednesday.We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but with Delane now in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
No. 2: Bauer Sharp - Tight End [Oklahoma]
Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came two weeks ago in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.
Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.
Bauer caught eight passes for 53 yards and a TD in a 24-16 loss to Ole Miss. He opened the 2024 season with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in his Oklahoma debut against Temple.
"Experience at the tight end position to marry with a very exceptional young player in Trey'Dez [Green], but bringing in Bauer Sharp who has a lot of experience. He's a veteran presence at the tight end position. He's been outstanding.
No. 3: Jack Pyburn - EDGE [Florida]
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Now, Sunshine State native heads to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Billy Napier's program in Gainesville.
"I think Jack Pyburn brings more than just his ability on the field but how he impacts everybody in the locker room and in the weight room. His demeanor, his attitude is infectious."
