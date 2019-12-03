Video: What No. 2 LSU Players Had to Say About SEC Championship Game vs No. 4 Georgia

The common theme displayed by LSU players during Monday's interviews is simple. Nobody from the starting quarterback to the equipment managers wants a season full of overwhelming accomplishments and success to be wasted in what is now the most crucial game of the year.

There's a lot at stake Saturday for the Tigers. A win over No. 4 Georgia would make the committee have to seriously consider which team is deserving of the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. A loss, while not ideal, would still probably see LSU as the four seed. It would make for an uncomfortable few days in Baton Rouge and leave a sour taste after putting all that work in just to come up second in the SEC.

All LSU can control is how it performs this week against a Georgia team that is very talented on defense and competent on offense. Here's what the Tiger players had to say about this week's matchup with the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow talks about senior night and the challenges LSU faces with Georgia

Rashard Lawrence (senior defensive end)

Lawrence on what makes the Georgia offensive line so good, what he remembers about 2018 game with Bulldogs

Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive end)

Fehoko on Joe Burrow, what makes the LSU offense so difficult to defend

Jacob Phillips (junior linebacker)

Phillips on playing in the SEC Championship and what Georgia offense does well

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on how cutting back in practice has helped the team stay fresh this late in the season