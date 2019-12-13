LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow 'Taking In' Awards Week Before Preparation for Oklahoma Starts

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't know what Saturday will bring. The likely Heisman winner is prepared for any scenario that should unfold tomorrow but if his name is called as a Heisman Trophy winner, he doesn't know what his emotions will be in that moment.

"If my name is lucky enough to get called I hope I don't get emotional but it's going to be hard because I know how many people have helped me get to this point," Burrow said.

It starts with his family back in the Plains, Ohio, where Burrow grew up. It trickles through all the coaches and former teammates that helped him become Mr. Football in Ohio during his senior season, capping off an electric career that saw him throw for 11,416 yards and 157 touchdowns.

Then there are the people he met at Ohio State, his first pit stop in college, starting with coach Urban Meyer and teammate Nick Bosa, who he remains close with to this day. It was about the trials and tribulations he went through while a member of the Buckeyes between breaking his hand in 2017 and losing the starting job to Dwayne Haskins. Those series of events ultimately led him to the South at LSU, where he stole the hearts of fans all across the state of Louisiana.

It's LSU that breathed new life into a quarterback that was just looking for a chance. It began with coach Ed Orgeron on a recruiting visit asking for 15 pounds of crawfish in a restaurant that didn't serve the popular southern delicacy. It's the relationships he built with his receivers, his running backs, his coaches and his team as a whole that has helped him get to this moment, sitting in New York City as a Heisman finalist.

"I think the fact that I can be here for those guys means a lot to me," Burrow said. "I think every great football team has great players that don't get recognized. We have so many people that have been doubted throughout their careers and faced adversity starting with our head coach. I think that's the mentality we bring to the football field everyday."

Specifically, Burrow mentioned the o-line, starting with center Lloyd Cushenberry, who was a three-star recruit not heavily sought after. He mentioned wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who Burrow believes should've been in Atlanta Thursday night alongside teammate Ja'Marr Chase as a Biletnikoff finalist.

For Burrow, awards week has been icing on the cake for a season that has seen the senior break the SEC records for yards (4,715) and touchdowns (48) in a single season. While he has enjoyed himself this week, Burrow admitted he's chomping at the bit to get back in the film room and start preparing for his team's next opponent, Oklahoma.

"It feels weird, me and coach Joe [Brady] were talking in Baltimore and we don't know what to do with ourselves," Burrow said. "We're on the road and can't really watch film and I'm just ready to get back to game planning."

Joining Burrow in New York this weekend as a Heisman finalist is former Ohio State teammate Chase Young. Much like LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase describes Burrow, Young remembers Burrow in a similar fashion, not really knowing how to describe his personality, just saying "Joe's Joe."

"You really can't describe Joe. Joe is just Joe," Young said. "He's a good dude, great football player. He's a guy you can talk to about anything."

Joining Burrow and Young are two other transfer quarterbacks that have stamped their marks on their new program in year one, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was asked Friday about the direction of college football and what is says that three Heisman finalists in 2019 are transfer quarterbacks.

"The last two Heisman winners were transfers so I don't think it's anything brand spanking new," Hurts said. "But it proves that all you need is opportunity and I think this is a great example of that."

"Obviously me, Justin and Jalen have all transferred," Burrow said. "So we've all had different situations. But I think perseverance and pushing through adversity has been a commonality in this."

Being the transfer quarterback that is an overwhelming favorite to take home the Heisman on Saturday, Burrow was asked what he hopes his legacy will be when it's all said and done.

"I think that's for other people to write about," Burrow said. "I hope it's that I gave 100% every time I was on the field and I was a super hard worker and a great leader. That's all that matters to me."

Videos courtesy of Harrison Valentine.