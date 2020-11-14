SI.com
Could College Football Playoff be Postponed to Allow for Makeup Games?

Glen West

A grand total of 62 games have been postponed or canceled this college football season. The 15 this week, including the four in the SEC have left three of the top five teams in the country, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M, won't be moving forward with scheduled games this weekend because of postponements. 

In the SEC, the question has become how to squeeze in the four makeup games, including LSU-Alabama, without having to push back the conference championship game on Dec. 19. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Wednesday that the SEC currently has no plans to move the date of the SEC Championship but acknowledges plans could change at any moment. 

"We're all going to have to be flexible," Sankey said. "So I'm not going to hypothesize about change, but I'm not inattentive to the potential that change may need to occur."

That decision to postpone the SEC Championship would be immense to say the least but one that would be much easier if the College Football Playoff were to be pushed back. As of now, the CFP semifinal games are scheduled for Jan. 1 with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl acting as the semifinal games. The championship is currently slated for Jan. 11.

A delay of a week or two would give every conference the flexibility to finish out the makeup games and conference championships. So is a push back date of the CFP being considered?

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby sat down with Sirius XM on Thursday and said that some of the discussions have revolved around potentially moving the date of the CFP back.

"I am on the CFP operations committee and we spent some time talking about that," Bowlsby said. "We have not come to any closure on it, but there is some latitude to postpone it if that need should arise.

"The same is true with some of the New Year's Six games. I don't know if I see us playing a championship game in February, but you just never know. These are unusual times and things that might not otherwise be acceptable have to be considered in this kind of circumstance."

How does this pertain to LSU, especially when the Tigers now no longer have national championship aspirations this season. Well, it allows the Alabama game an extra week to be rescheduled if the conference finds it impossible to find a date for the game as currently constructed. 

We detailed just how significant a hit the loss of the Alabama game would be for the athletic department in terms of ticket, merchandise, alcohol and concession sales. Nothing is official and certainly decisions will need to be hashed out in the coming days but this is undoubtedly a decision that should be thoroughly discussed. 

