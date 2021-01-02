LSU Football Guard Chasen Hines Announces Return for 2021 Season

LSU guard Chasen Hines became the fourth veteran to announce his return to the Tigers for the 2021 season, another piece of positive news to ring in the new year. Hines joins center Liam Shanahan, defensive lineman Neil Farrell and edge rusher Ali Gaye as returning players.

Playing as Lloyd Cushenberry's primary backup at center during the 2019 season, Hines made the transition to his more natural position of right guard over the offseason. Like the rest of the offensive line, Hines went through his ups and downs.

An offseason to develop and build chemistry with Shanahan, Rosenthal and many of the young returning players on the roster gives the program every opportunity to improve as a unit in 2021.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Ed Orgeron said. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us.

One of the biggest offseason efforts coach Orgeron has talked about is re-recruiting the offensive line and with the return of Shanahan and Hines solidified, the Tigers are now hoping to bring back guard Ed Ingram. The junior was the top offensive lineman for LSU last season and getting Hines back, who started nine games, makes for a strong veteran presence.

"After we look at the signing class, we're gonna put in priority who we need sign and what's best for our football team. Everyone that was committed I gave them the chance to sign and that doesn't mean I won't sign them back. But now there's a priority list."

