2022 Mater Dei Receiver CJ Williams in Process of Narrowing Focus With Over 40 Offers to Ponder, Talks LSU Football

CJ Williams is one of the many great prospects that LSU is recruiting out of the California area. Between his current Mater Dei teammate and 2021 LSU commit Raesjon Davis as well as a few of his fellow teammates in the 2022 class, Williams says the ties to the LSU program are strong at Mater Dei.

Elias Ricks--who was also a star at Mater Dei before transferring to IMG Academy and eventually signing with the Tigers--is one of the biggest recruiters for the purple and gold out West according to Williams.

"Me and Raesjon are close, we talk a lot, not even about football just regular day stuff because we're really good friends," Williams said. "As far as the recruiting goes, he's always representing his LSU Tigers and I think he would be very happy if he pulls this whole 2022 class at Mater Dei with me, Domani [Jackson] and Raleek [Brown] all to LSU.

"I want to see my guy Elias go out and ball, they're saying he could play a lot as a freshman which would be really cool because my freshman year, that was one of the guys that I was going against on a daily basis."

Holding over 40 offers, some of the big programs chasing after the Mater Dei star are LSU, Alabama, Michigan, USC, Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

"I'm in a great position as far as my recruitment, I'm in a position that a lot of kids wish they were in," Williams said. "The opportunity to get a free education is a once in a lifetime opportunity and one that I don't take for granted. As the process goes on I'll start to limit down my schools, figure out the best fit for me, go there, get a great degree, play some football. Football has brought me a lot of good things and really made me who I am."

The LSU offer was Williams' second of the entire recruiting class, earning it when coach Ed Orgeron and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond visited Mater Dei on a recruiting trip. Williams has since spoken with Orgeron a handful of times and says that LSU has made it known how much they want the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver out of Santa Ana.

The staff has told Williams they view him as a big receiver that can make plays in jump ball situations, his route running skills and understanding of the game.

"They're pretty high up there for me," Williams said. "Great program, great education, great place to live and really holds up there with the best of them. I feel personally having that high football IQ is one of the most important things you can have and I really pride myself on knowing the game and running great routes."

Heading into an important junior season--which now won't get kicked off until the spring out in California--Williams has and will spend the next few months continuing to work on his route running. That's one area Williams feels he'll work on for the rest of his life as elite route runners last the longest in college and the NFL.

Physically he's been running track in the hopes of getting his speed a little bit better and added about 15 pounds of muscle, which will help him be even more physical on those down the field jump balls and tough coverage situations.

Because the season won't be kicking off until the spring, a few of the Mater Dei seniors have already announced they won't be competing in their final seasons. Davis will participate and Williams believes the team is deep enough to combat the players that were lost due to the schedule change. As far as Williams is concerned, he'll continue to workout and looks as the coming months as a second offseason which he doesn't plan to waste.

"I was doing my work in the first offseason and now my second offseason as well," Williams said. "I really have a good feel for what I'm doing now, gotten into a bit of a rhythm so it's just about sticking to the routine and continuing to improve."

Because he has 42 offers under his belt, Williams is currently in the process of whittling down his list to a few schools he can focus more on. The plan is to release some sort of top list after Sept. 1, which is the first date that college recruiters and coaches can start calling him.

Education, like minded people in the locker room and the coaching staff are the three most important elements that Williams is weighing when narrowing down his list.

"Me and my parents are very high on education so the caliber degree I get will set me up for 40 years in the future," Williams said. "Can't play football forever so education is a big thing for me. I want to see guys that have similar goals as mine to push me to be my best, guys that are doing the right thing when people aren't watching just like me.

"I want my coaches to not only build me as an athlete and as a receiver but as a young man as well. My parents have done a phenomenal job raising me so I want them to be confident that the coach that carries on that torch is going to want the best for me and want me to succeed in the future."

A big part of his LSU recruitment moving forward will be his relationship with Orgeron, which is one he hopes to build even stronger once that Sept. 1 date hits. He's followed Orgeron's path since he took over as the interim at USC so he knows what the Tigers leading man is all about in the public eye.

"I think he's a great dude, I think he really knows the game of football, he loves his players which is important to me," Williams said. "I think he'll be the LSU coach for as long as he wants, he doesn't want to go anywhere else. I hope they can keep it up because they have the athletes and he recruits the best of the best so you can't go wrong with them."