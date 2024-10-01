LSU Country

College Football Playoff Predictions: Where do the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 5?

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are trending in the right direction, but where do the experts believe the program falls come selection time?

Zack Nagy

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) waits for the snap from offensive lineman DJ Chester (79) against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) waits for the snap from offensive lineman DJ Chester (79) against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have cruised up the rankings to the No. 13 program in America following a Week 5 victory over South Alabama.

A program riding a four-game win streak, the Bayou Bengals are trending in the right direction heading into SEC play.

LSU will take the time to recover while begin game preparation for the Ole Miss Rebels during this week's open date.

Then, it's full steam ahead to conference play with Lane Kiffin and Co. up first.

CBS Sports came out with their Early College Football Playoff and Bowl Predictions following Week 5.

Where did Kelly and the LSU Tigers land?

The College Football Playoff Predictions:

The Top 4:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 4 - Utah Utes

College Football Playoff Round 1 Matchups:
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 12 Boise State Broncos
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 11 Clemson Tigers
No. 7 Geoegia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Michigan Wolverines

The Bowl Game Predictions:

Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Bowling Green

Jan 3.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: SMU vs. Indiana
First Responder Bowl: Navy vs. Marshall

Jan. 2
Gator Bowl: Louisville vs. Missouri

Dec. 31
Texas Bowl: BYU vs. LSU
Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl: Boston College vs. Arizona State
ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Dec. 30
Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Ole Miss

Dec. 28
Independence Bowl: Army vs. Oregon State
Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. USC
Military Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Memphis
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Toledo
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State vs. Arkansas State
Pinstripe Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State
Fenway Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida

Dec. 27
Las Vegas Bowl: Kentucky vs. Arizona
Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. Washington State
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
Birmingham Bowl: Stanford vs. Arkansas
Armed Forces Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tulane

Dec. 26
68 Ventures Bowl: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: TCU vs. Rutgers
Detroit Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl: South Alabama vs. Sam Houston State

Dec. 23
Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. North Texas
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Liberty vs. James Madison

Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl: Appalachian State vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl: East Carolina vs. Florida State

Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana

Dec. 18
Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. California
Boca Raton Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UTSA

Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 14
Camellia Bowl: UConn vs. Western Michigan

More LSU News:

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football