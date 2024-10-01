College Football Playoff Predictions: Where do the LSU Tigers Stand After Week 5?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have cruised up the rankings to the No. 13 program in America following a Week 5 victory over South Alabama.
A program riding a four-game win streak, the Bayou Bengals are trending in the right direction heading into SEC play.
LSU will take the time to recover while begin game preparation for the Ole Miss Rebels during this week's open date.
Then, it's full steam ahead to conference play with Lane Kiffin and Co. up first.
CBS Sports came out with their Early College Football Playoff and Bowl Predictions following Week 5.
Where did Kelly and the LSU Tigers land?
The College Football Playoff Predictions:
The Top 4:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 4 - Utah Utes
College Football Playoff Round 1 Matchups:
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 12 Boise State Broncos
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 11 Clemson Tigers
No. 7 Geoegia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Michigan Wolverines
The Bowl Game Predictions:
Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Bowling Green
Jan 3.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: SMU vs. Indiana
First Responder Bowl: Navy vs. Marshall
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl: Louisville vs. Missouri
Dec. 31
Texas Bowl: BYU vs. LSU
Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl: Boston College vs. Arizona State
ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee
Dec. 30
Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Ole Miss
Dec. 28
Independence Bowl: Army vs. Oregon State
Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. USC
Military Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Memphis
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Toledo
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State vs. Arkansas State
Pinstripe Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State
Fenway Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida
Dec. 27
Las Vegas Bowl: Kentucky vs. Arizona
Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. Washington State
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
Birmingham Bowl: Stanford vs. Arkansas
Armed Forces Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tulane
Dec. 26
68 Ventures Bowl: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: TCU vs. Rutgers
Detroit Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl: South Alabama vs. Sam Houston State
Dec. 23
Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. North Texas
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Liberty vs. James Madison
Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl: Appalachian State vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl: East Carolina vs. Florida State
Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana
Dec. 18
Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. California
Boca Raton Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UTSA
Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 14
Camellia Bowl: UConn vs. Western Michigan
