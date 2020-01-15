LSUMaven
Junior Center and Locker Room Leader Lloyd Cushenberry Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Glen West

LSU junior center Lloyd Cushenberry announced via Twitter he'd be foregoing his senior year and entering the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Cushenberry's tale is one of resilience as he was the last player signed to his class as a two-star recruit and worked hard to work earn the starting center job which he manned for 28 straight games. Cushenberry was one of two players awarded the No. 18 jersey at the start of the season, going to the team's unquestioned leaders that show true character.

The loss of Cushenberry is probably one of the toughest to swallow for LSU as his leadership and poise made him one of the go to guys in the locker room during the championship run. 

With Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis both seniors with the potential of also losing junior's Austin Deculus and Saahdiq Charles, LSU could very well be in a position where it has to replace its entire starting offensive line.

The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few days. Those to watch include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Coby Stevens, K'Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss.

