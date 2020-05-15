LSU Linebacker Donte Starks Dismissed from Team For "Violation of Team Rules"

LSU linebacker Donte Starks has been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules, the program stated in a press release Friday. Starks had been on an indefinite suspension stemming from a Feb. 5 arrest in Marrero.

The former four-star recruit out of John Ehret was arrested and charged on counts of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to flee from detectives.

According to a report from the Advocate, "deputies spotted Starks next to his car with two other men, Rivarde said. When deputies tried to detain the group, Rivarde said, Starks and another man took off while the third man stayed put."

Following the arrest, Starks issued the following statement on his Instagram page:

“I know everybody saw or heard the news. But I want y’all to know that I’m truly sorry for the disappointments but I could say I am still young and have some growing up to do. I can say this is not the end of me I will get everything together and make it right and be back with my brothers soon.”

Starks appeared in three games as a freshman for the Tigers in 2019 after joining the program as the No. 6 ranked inside linebacker according to 247Sports. He didn't record any stats in the three games he appeared in against Northwestern State, Utah State and Florida.

LSU's linebacker group was seen as an area of unknown heading into the offseason but has since improved with the addition of North Dakota State transfer Jabril Cox. Along with Cox, who was a three time All-American with the Bisons, Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Marcel Brooks and Josh White will all compete for snaps.

"The guy (Brooks) is a force on the field. He's fast, he can make plays and he's very aggressive," Orgeron said Wednesday during the "Coaches Caravan." "He's learning right now and doing very well. He's up to 210 pounds and he's one of the fastest players on our field. If he plays defense the way he ought to play, I think he's going to have an excellent year.

"The other guy, we talked about him, is Jabril Cox. I'm excited about him. I'm excited to see what he's going to come in and do. He's a senior. He's a big guy at 6-3, 233. He can run. And the next guy I'm excited to see is Josh White. Josh is one of the best linebackers in the country in our opinion out of Houston, Texas. Can diagnose plays very fast."