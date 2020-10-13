LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Derek Stingley "Not 100%," Thinks Ed Ingram Will Be Ready to Go

LSU guard Ed Ingram will be available for the purple and gold's matchup with Florida this weekend. Coach Ed Orgeron said on Baton Rouge radio show Off the Bench on Tuesday he expects Ingram to be "ready to go" against the Gators and also provided updates on a number of LSU players.

The return of Ingram is good news for the Tigers as he's proven to be one of LSU's best offensive linemen and was a big reason for getting the run game going against Vanderbilt two weeks ago.

Ingram should step in for Charles Turner, which would get LSU its intended starting rotation back after left tackle Dare Rosenthal made his return to the lineup against Missouri after a one game absence.

Orgeron also said that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. isn't quite 100% after spraining his ankle against Missouri in the second quarter on a first down marker. He said that Stingley will practice at sometime this week but wasn't exactly sure when.

Derek Stingley Sr. said later on the show that his son will try and practice on Tuesday but if not, he'd practice on Wednesday.

"It was kind of weird, it wasn't the chain link itself, it was more so the down marker," Stingley said. "He stepped on it and his ankle actually rolled. For him to actually stay in the game I thought that was big because he was really hurt. Without a doubt [I expect him to play]."

Stingley's health will be of vital importance for the program this week as the defense looks to find any kind of answers after two below average performances that have led to losses. With Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts figure to be two of the best the Tigers will face this season, it makes Stingley's value all the more important.

"I just think we need to play up to our capability. I don't think we need to play over our heads," Orgeron said Monday. "We got some good players and coaches. We gotta do it right."